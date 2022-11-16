No. 4 TCU looks to avoid another CFP setback at Baylor

Undefeated fourth-ranked TCU has already clinched a spot in its second Big 12 championship game. The 10-0 Horned Frogs have to keep winning to make the College Football Playoff. They play Saturday at defending league champion Baylor. The 6-4 Bears have to beat TCU and then Texas, and get a lot of help, to get back in the title game. In the first season of the four-team playoff in 2014, TCU’s only loss was 61-58 at Baylor. The Frogs and Bears then shared the Big 12 title, and were the first teams left out of the inaugural playoff.

