No. 4 Tar Heels beat Boston College 76-66, 8th straight win by double digits

BOSTON (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram scored 11 with 13 rebounds to lead No. 4 North Carolina to its eighth straight win. The 76-66 victory over Boston College was the Tar Heels’ eighth in a row by double digits. Armando Bacot added 10 points and nine rebounds for Carolina. The Tar Heels trailed for much of the first half and held just a 68-63 lead with three minutes to play. BC didn’t make another basket. Quinten Post scored 19 with 10 rebounds for Boston College (11-7, 2-5), which has lost three of its last four games. Carolina has beaten BC in 17 of the last 18 tries.

