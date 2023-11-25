No. 4 Stanford women top No. 13 Florida State 100-88 to win Ball Dawgs Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 30 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 4 Stanford beat No. 13 Florida State 100-88 on Friday in the championship game of the Ball Dawgs Classic. Stanford overcame an early seven-point deficit thanks to defensive adjustments against the up-tempo Seminoles and outscored Florida State 72-54 over the final three quarters. The Cardinal’s point total was their season high. Iriafen was named tournament MVP. Cameron Brink finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots for the Cardinal. Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 23 points.

