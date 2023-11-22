No. 4 Stanford survives tough battle with scrappy Belmont, moves to 5-0 with 74-55 win

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen (44) grabs a rebound over Belmont forward Tessa Miller (22) and guard Tuti Jones (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lead No. 4 Stanford to a 74-55 victory over Belmont in the opening round of the Ball Dawgs Classic. The Bruins turned in a formidable performance before national powerhouse Stanford (5-0) pulled away for the win. After falling behind 33-32 early in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Hannah Jump ignited a 9-0 run – the other six points coming from Brink – as the Cardinal took a 41-33 lead to seize control. And when the Bruins (2-3) cut their deficit to six, 59-53 with 4:34 left in the game, the Cardinal closed things out on a 15-2 run for the win.

