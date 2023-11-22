No. 4 Stanford survives tough battle with scrappy Belmont, moves to 5-0 with 74-55 win

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lead No. 4 Stanford to a 74-55 victory over Belmont in the opening round of the Ball Dawgs Classic. The Bruins turned in a formidable performance before national powerhouse Stanford (5-0) pulled away for the win. After falling behind 33-32 early in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Hannah Jump ignited a 9-0 run – the other six points coming from Brink – as the Cardinal took a 41-33 lead to seize control. And when the Bruins (2-3) cut their deficit to six, 59-53 with 4:34 left in the game, the Cardinal closed things out on a 15-2 run for the win.

