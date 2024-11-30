No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51 in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 14 points led seven players in double figures as fourth-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed Purdue 99-51 in the Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off. Ashlyn Watkins and Tessa Johnson added 13 points, Chloe Kitts and Bree Hall had 12, Joyce Edwards 11 and Maddy McDaniel 10 for the 7-1 Gamecocks. Purdue’s Destini Lombard led all scorers with 24 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.