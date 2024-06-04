No. 4 seed North Carolina beats defending-champion LSU 4-3 in 10 innings for regional title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alex Madera drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with a two-out single after LSU tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and No. 4 national seed North Carolina beat LSU 4-3 on Monday night, winning the Chapel Hill Regional and knocking the defending-champion Tigers out of the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina (45-14) will play West Virginia in a best-of-three super regional matchup beginning Friday or Saturday.

