No. 4 seed Illinois rolls into WBIT championships game with 81-58 rout over Washington State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Makira Cook scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half and Genesis Bryant finished with 18 points as fourth-seeded Illinois defeated top-seeded Washington State 81-58 in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament semifinals. The Fighting Illini now face top-seeded Villanova in Wednesday’s championship game. Astera Tuhina led the Cougars with 20 points. Eleonora Villa added 14 points for Washington State, which finished with a season-low points total. Illinois started fast, shot 54% from the field and spent most of the second pulling away after taking a 42-28 halftime lead.

