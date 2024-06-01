No. 4 regional seeds Grand Canyon and Evansville post biggest upsets on first day of NCAA regionals

Grand Canyon and Evansville put two national seeds on the brink of elimination from the NCAA regionals. The Lopes won a game in the national tournament for the first time in the program’s short Division I history and the Purple Aces got a victory in their first appearance since 2006. Grand Canyon made the short trip to Tucson and beat No. 13 Arizona 9-4 and it was no fluke. The Lopes won two of three against the Wildcats during the regular season. Evansville knocked off No. 16 East Carolina 4-1.

