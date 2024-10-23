No. 4 Ohio State will try to shake off loss to Oregon and turn attention to Nebraska

No. 4 Ohio State had a week off to ponder their heart-breaking 32-31 loss to now-No. 1 Oregon on Oct. 12. The Buckeyes’ margin of error has gotten smaller but will be eager to dominate again when they host four-touchdown underdog Nebraska on Saturday. Nebraska desperately needs to get back in track after an embarrassing 56-7 drubbing by Indiana, one of the Big Ten’s biggest surprises. Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have combined for more than 900 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. WRs Smith and Emeka Egbuka have combined for 1,079 receiving yards and 13 TDs.

