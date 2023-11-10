No. 4 Michigan State beats Southern Indiana 74-51, bounces back from losing opener to James Madison

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and No. 4 Michigan State bounced back from a surprising loss in its season opener to beat Southern Indiana 74-51. The Spartans began the season with a loss to James Madison in overtime before getting a lopsided win Thursday over an overmatched team in its second season of Division I basketball. The Screaming Eagles missed 17 of their first 18 shots and trailed 37-14 at halftime. They were much more competitive early in the second half, going on a 12-0 run to cut deficit to 15 points.

