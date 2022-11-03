No. 4 Michigan goes for its 7th straight win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No, 4 Michigan will look for its seventh straight win against Rutgers when it travels to New Jersey to take on the Scarlet Knights on Saturday night. The Wolverines come into the game with an 8-0 overall record, including a 5-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference. Rutgers is 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the league. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 31-0 loss at Minnesota. Michigan beat Michigan State Saturday in a contest marred by an ugly incident after the game in which several Spartan players roughed up a few Michigan opponents leaving the field.

