No. 4 Miami is looking to protect unbeaten record and path to playoff berth against Georgia Tech

No. 4 Miami will try to protect its unbeaten record when it plays at Georgia Tech, which will try to end a two-game skid. The Hurricanes lead the nation in scoring. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is a Heisman Trophy candidate who needs one touchdown pass to become the school’s first with 30 in a season. Georgia Tech’s defense will try to find a way to contain wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who last week became Miami’s career leader in receiving yards. Georgia Tech is trying to become bowl-eligible. The Yellow Jackets hope quarterback Haynes King returns after missing two games.

