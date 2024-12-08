No. 4 Kentucky overcomes 18-point deficit, takes down No. 7 Gonzaga in overtime 90-89

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Carr had 19 points and No. 4 Kentucky erased an 18-point second half deficit to beat No. 7 Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime. Otega Oweh converted at the rim in the opening minute of overtime to put the Wildcats in front 81-79, their first lead since early in the first half. Amari Williams added a dunk, and Kentucky held on the rest of the way despite Nolan Hickman’s 3-pointer that pulled Gonzaga within a point with 5 seconds to go. Gonzaga’s Graham Ike led all scorers with a 28 points and 11 rebounds. Lamont Butler didn’t play.

