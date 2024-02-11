No. 4 Kansas wins 18th straight at home, 64-61 over No. 13 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as No. 4 Kansas extended its home winning streak to 18 games with a 64-61 win over No. 13 Baylor. Baylor got the ball with 14.2 seconds left and a chance to tie it, but Jayden Nunn’s 3-point try from the corner was short. After Nicolas Timberlake missed the front end of a one-and-one, Ja’Kobe Walter’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim. Kansas played without guard Kevin McCullar, who is out with a knee injury. Timberlake made his first start with the Jayhawks. Baylor was led by Yves Missi with 21 points.

