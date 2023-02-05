No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and No. 4 Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue 69-46 in front of a record Boilermakers crowd. The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women’s home game. It marked the first sellout for a women’s matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history. Sara Scalia had 14 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers, who are 22-1. Ahead 31-26 at halftime, Indiana outscored Purdue 19-2 in the third quarter. Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers, who are 15-7.

