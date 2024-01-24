No. 4 Houston holds off late rally to beat No. 21 BYU 75-68

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) shoots as BYU center Aly Khalifa (50) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

PROVO, Utah (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 23 points to lead No. 4 Houston to a 75-68 victory over No. 21 BYU. Jamal Shead chipped in 16 points and Damian Dunn added 10 for Houston, who scored 17 points off 13 BYU turnovers and finished with a 15-7 advantage in second chance points. Noah Waterman led BYU with 17 points and Jaxson Robinson added 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting. BYU outscored Houston 28-22 in the paint and 13-7 in fastbreak points but only shot 29% from 3-point range.

