No. 4 Houston holds off late rally to beat No. 21 BYU 75-68

PROVO, Utah (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 23 points to lead No. 4 Houston to a 75-68 victory over No. 21 BYU. Jamal Shead chipped in 16 points and Damian Dunn added 10 for Houston, who scored 17 points off 13 BYU turnovers and finished with a 15-7 advantage in second chance points. Noah Waterman led BYU with 17 points and Jaxson Robinson added 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting. BYU outscored Houston 28-22 in the paint and 13-7 in fastbreak points but only shot 29% from 3-point range.

