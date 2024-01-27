No. 4 Houston beats Kansas State 74-52 for its fourth straight victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 17 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and six rebounds and No. 4 Houston beat Kansas State 74-52 to extend its winning streak to four games. Roberts and Emanuel Sharp each scored nine points in the first half on Saturday as Houston built a 41-21 halftime lead. Houston shot 40% and was 7 of 21 on 3-pointers. Cam Carter scored 16 points and Arthur Kaluma and Dai Dai Ames each added 11 points for Kansas State, which lost its second straight.

