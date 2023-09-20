No. 4 FSU won’t need any help getting up for Clemson, which has won 7 straight in the series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Once a heated Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry, the Florida State-Clemson series has become a lopsided affair. The Tigers have won seven in a row against the Seminoles, including five by double digits and four in Death Valley. No one needs to remind No. 4 Florida State about the past. And no one needs to educate coach Mike Norvell’s team about the present — and what’s at stake Saturday. Norvell says “I don’t think there’s going to be a whole lot of motivational talks needed.” The Seminoles understand how important this game is to their ACC title hopes and their College Football Playoff chances.

