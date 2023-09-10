No. 4 Florida State scores most points in Norvell era, routs Southern Miss 66-13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson had three touchdown runs and No. 4 Florida State routed Southern Miss 66-13 in its home opener Saturday night for the most points under coach Mike Norvell. Jordan Travis threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and backup Tate Rodemaker added a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Travis’ first touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Darion Williamson, gave him 50 career TD passes. The Seminoles (2-0) have scored 35 or more points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. On Saturday, they did it in the third quarter — and before Southern Miss (1-1) found the end zone. Caziah Holmes added a 40-yard touchdown run as the Seminoles ran for 306 yards.

