No. 4 Florida State begins run as top-five team against Southern Miss in home opener

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

No. 4 Florida State is a top-five team for the first time in six seasons and opens its home schedule as a heavy favorite against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles will earn $1.5 million for the trip to Tallahassee while the Seminoles hope to use the payday game as a chance to play reserves and youngsters before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.