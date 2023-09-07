No. 4 Florida State begins run as top-five team against Southern Miss in home opener

No. 4 Florida State is a top-five team for the first time in six seasons and opens its home schedule as a heavy favorite against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles will earn $1.5 million for the trip to Tallahassee while the Seminoles hope to use the payday game as a chance to play reserves and youngsters before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play.

