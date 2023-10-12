No. 4 Florida St. seeks 12th straight win against struggling Syracuse

Florida State looks to win a 12th straight game and improve to 6-0 at the season’s midpoint. The Seminoles haven’t finished the first half of a season with a perfect mark since 2015. Florida State has scored 30 or more points in 11 straight games, the longest active ACC streak. Syracuse is coming off a 40-7 loss at North Carolina, and the Orange are desperate to avoid a three-game slide.

