No. 4 Florida St. seeks 12th straight win against struggling Syracuse

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) pushes away from Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin Hackley]

Florida State looks to win a 12th straight game and improve to 6-0 at the season’s midpoint. The Seminoles haven’t finished the first half of a season with a perfect mark since 2015. Florida State has scored 30 or more points in 11 straight games, the longest active ACC streak. Syracuse is coming off a 40-7 loss at North Carolina, and the Orange are desperate to avoid a three-game slide.

