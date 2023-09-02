No. 4 Elena Rybakina falls to Sorana Cirstea to become the highest-seeded woman out at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Rybakina was knocked out of the U.S. Open by Sorana Cirstea, at No. 4 becoming the highest-seeded women to be eliminated thus far. The No. 30-seeded Cirstea won 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 on Friday night to reach the fourth round in Flushing Meadows for the first time. Rybakina was also seeking to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open for the first time. The 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan had high hopes after her strong results on hard courts earlier this year, reaching the Australian Open final, winning the title at Indian Wells and then getting to the final in Miami.

