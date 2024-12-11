No. 4 Duke overcomes a sluggish start and beats Incarnate Word 72-46

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khaman Maluach scored a season-high 17 points and No. 4 Duke beat Incarnate Word 72-46. Maluach — a 7-foot-2 freshman center from South Sudan — shot 6 of 7 from floor and had seven rebounds as the Blue Devils (8-2) won their fourth straight. Isaiah Evans scored 14 points and Kon Knueppel 10. Jalin Anderson and Dylan Hayman each scored 11 points for Incarnate Word (5-5).

