No. 4 Clemson knocked out in 10th straight regional; high-scoring TCU puts No. 3 Arkansas in peril

No. 4 Clemson became the highest national seed eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. Charlotte ended Clemson’s season with a 3-2 win. That makes 10 straight appearances since 2010 that the Tigers have failed to make it out of regionals. This was the fourth time in five appearances they were knocked out on their home field. TCU’s Tre Richardson hit two grand slams and another homer and tied the tournament record with 11 RBIs in the Horned Frogs’ 20-5 win over No. 3 Arkansas.

