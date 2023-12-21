No. 4 Arizona rides massive second-half run to beat Alabama 87-74

PHOENIX (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Pelle Larsson added 16 points and No. 4 Arizona used a massive second-half run to beat Alabama 87-74 in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series. The Wildcats went on a 19-3 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the second half. Caleb Love scored nine straight points to put Arizona up 84-72 and keep the Tide at bay and avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in three seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd. Alabama shot 34% and went 8 for 40 from the 3-point arc, exacerbating it with 18 turnovers that led to 26 Arizona points.

