No. 4 Arizona extends coach Tommy Lloyd’s contract 5 years through 2029

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 4 Arizona has extended men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd’s contract by five years through 2029. The deal is pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Lloyd will receive a total compensation of $5.25 million the first season, increasing to $6 million in Year 5. Total compensation includes base salary and additional duties pay, plus annual funding from agreements with Nike and Learfield. Arizona reached the Sweet 16 in Lloyd’s first season and he was named AP national coach of the year. The Wildcats have gone 81-16 under Lloyd, the most wins by a major-conference coach in his first three years.

