No. 4 Alabama breaks in new starting QB against Middle Tennessee

Alabama opens the season with a new quarterback and hopes for a return to championship form. The preseason fourth-ranked Crimson Tide hosts Middle Tennessee. Alabama coach Nick Saban hasn’t said who will replace No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young as the starting quarterback. The candidates include Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. The Tide not only fell short of the College Football Playoffs last season but didn’t make the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.

