No. 33 at quarterback for Ohio State, with first start coming against Missouri in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Devin Brown is about to become the first Ohio State quarterback to make his first career start in a bowl game. The sophomore starts Friday night against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. He hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 21, but takes over after Kyle McCord left the seventh-ranked Buckeyes earlier this season for Syracuse. Ninth-ranked Missouri has All-American running back Cody Schrader, two-year starting quarterback Brady Cook and playmaking receiver Luther Burden III. The Tigers have a three-game winning streak since opening November with a 30-21 loss at then-No. 1 Georgia.

