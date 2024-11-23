No. 3 USC loses Kennedy Smith indefinitely after starting guard has surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California starting guard Kennedy Smith will be sidelined indefinitely after having a surgical procedure. Her status was announced shortly before the third-ranked Trojans hosted No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday. USC says Smith is expected to return to competition this season. The freshman from nearby Chino was averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games. Smith last played on Nov. 15 against Santa Clara, with nine points and five steals in the victory. Freshman Kayleigh Heckel was making her first start of the season in Smith’s place.

