No. 3 UNC is leaning on a season-long defensive surge entering rivalry game with No. 7 Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Third-ranked North Carolina is getting some of its best defensive play in years. That has helped the Tar Heels rise to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings entering Saturday’s rivalry game against No. 7 Duke. UNC is coming off a loss at Georgia Tech. But the Tar Heels rank fourth nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency by allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions. Guard RJ Davis says the team is communicating well to play cohesively on the defensive end. Duke coach Jon Scheyer says the Tar Heels have “five guys that defend together” after an offseason roster overhaul.

