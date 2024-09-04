No. 3 Texas’ rebuilt receiving corps ready to race and rumble with No. 10 Wolverines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas ended Alabama’s long home winning streak last season with Quinn Ewers throwing to big and fast receivers who are now in the NFL. The No. 3 Longhorns head in Saturday’s game at No. 10 Michigan with Ewers throwing to a mostly new receiving corps. It was rebuilt through the transfer portal with smaller but still fast players who could pose a challenge the Michigan defense. The game is the first regular-season matchup of the two historic programs and the only top-10 matchup of the week.

