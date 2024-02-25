No. 3 Stanford wraps up at least a share of Pac-12 regular-season title, beating Arizona State 81-67

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 22 points and 20 rebounds, Cameron Brink added 14 points and No. 3 Stanford beat Arizona State 81-67 on Sunday, responding after an upset loss to Arizona without Brink to wrap up at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title. Brink, who also had nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, returned from an illness and had a strong all-around performance in her last regular-season home contest. Stanford (24-4, 13-3) hosted its final regular-season Pac-12 home game, with the Cardinal moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference next season and Arizona State (11-17, 3-1) going to the Big 12. Jalyn Brown led Arizona State with 18 points.

