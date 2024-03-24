No. 3 seed Oregon State heads back to the Sweet 16 with 61-51 win over Nebraska

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and eight assists, and third-seeded Oregon State advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 61-51 second-round victory over No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Raegan Beers had 10 points and six rebounds for the Beavers, who will cross the country to Albany to face the winner of Monday’s second-round game between second-seeded Notre Dame and No. 7 Ole Miss in South Bend. Jaz Shelley had 10 points and seven assists for the Huskers, who have not advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2013.

