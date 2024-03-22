No. 3 seed Baylor breezes past Colgate 92-67, wins 6th straight March Madness opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 23 points, Ja’Kobe Walter added 19 and third-seeded Baylor coasted past 14th-seeded Colgate 92-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jayden Nunn added 15 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and RayJ Davis finished with 10 points and nine assists for coach Scott Drew’s Bears, who have won their past six first-round games in March Madness. Keegan Records led Colgate with 14 points. Sam Thomson had 11 and Braeden Smith scored 10. Baylor will play either Clemson or New Mexico in the second round of the West Region.

