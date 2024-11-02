No. 3 Penn State still sees a path to the postseason despite another tough loss to Ohio State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Franklin doesn’t want his players to dwell on a loss that might not be as costly as it would’ve been a year ago. That’s going to be tough for Penn State players, who lost their eighth straight to rival Ohio State 20-13 on Saturday. Franklin fell to 1-10 against the No. 4 Buckeyes and was booed as he made his way through the stadium tunnel behind his players trickling into the No. 3 Nittany Lions’ locker room. But losing to Ohio State doesn’t necessarily doom Penn State’s postseason outlook with the College Football Playoff now expanded from four teams to 12.

