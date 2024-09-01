No. 3 Oregon struggles but prevails over Idaho 24-14

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Oregon running back Noah Whittington, center top, jumps over Idaho linebacker Jaxton Eck, center bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lydia Ely]

Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns in his Oregon debut but the third-ranked Ducks struggled in their first game as Big Ten members before holding off resilient Idaho 24-14. While the victory wasn’t as decisive as expected, the Ducks fought off a late rally by the Vandals. Oregon extended its nonconference home winning streak to a national-best 33 games. Oregon has won 20 straight home openers.

