No. 3 Oregon struggles but prevails over Idaho 24-14

Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns in his Oregon debut but the third-ranked Ducks struggled in their first game as Big Ten members before holding off resilient Idaho 24-14. While the victory wasn’t as decisive as expected, the Ducks fought off a late rally by the Vandals. Oregon extended its nonconference home winning streak to a national-best 33 games. Oregon has won 20 straight home openers.

