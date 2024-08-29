No. 3 Oregon introduces QB Dillon Gabriel in opener against Idaho

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks open the season against Idaho as one of the newest members of the Big Ten. There are lofty expectations for Oregon with transfer Dillon Gabriel under center. Last year he threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns, with just six interceptions, at Oklahoma. Idaho also has a new quarterback debuting Saturday in Jack Layne — an Oregon native — after last year’s starter Gevani McCoy transferred to Oregon State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.