No. 3 Ohio State’s defense demands attention after smothering Penn State in a top-10 Big Ten game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles challenged his players to be meaner and more violent than the visitors from Penn State, who supposedly had the nation’s top defense. The Buckeyes responded, making big stops the whole afternoon, including eight tackles for a loss and four sacks of quarterback Drew Allar, who was held to under 200 passing yards in Ohio State’s 20-12 win on Saturday. No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) recorded six pass breakups and four quarterback hurries. Penn State finished with just 49 yards rushing in losing to the Buckeyes for the seventh consecutive time.

