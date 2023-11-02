No. 3 Ohio State will try to remain unbeaten when it travels to face Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State will look to remain unbeaten this season and perfect all-time against Rutgers when it takes on the Scarlet Knights on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Buckeyes are 8-0 this season and they have won the previous nine games against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are coming into this game off a bye week. They have posted a 6-2 record and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. Ohio State is the one Big Ten Conference team that’s had its way with Rutgers. It has averaged more than 50 points against the Scarlet Knights and never won by less than 22 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.