No. 3 Ohio State will try to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits the Horseshoe

After beating then-No. 3 Penn State last week, Ohio State will try to keep up the same momentum as the Buckeyes face the Big Ten’s worst team. The game at the Horseshoe is a bit of letdown for the Buckeyes, who are undoubtedly looking ahead to important games against No. 8 Indiana on Nov. 23 and the rivalry game against Michigan on Nov. 30. Purdue beat Indiana State 49-0 in their opener and lost the last seven. Last week they lost to Northwestern 26-20 in overtime, the Boilermakers’ second OT loss of the season.

