No. 3 Ohio State will try to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits the Horseshoe

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

After beating then-No. 3 Penn State last week, Ohio State will try to keep up the same momentum as the Buckeyes face the Big Ten’s worst team. The game at the Horseshoe is a bit of letdown for the Buckeyes, who are undoubtedly looking ahead to important games against No. 8 Indiana on Nov. 23 and the rivalry game against Michigan on Nov. 30.  Purdue beat Indiana State 49-0 in their opener and lost the last seven. Last week they lost to Northwestern 26-20 in overtime, the Boilermakers’ second OT loss of the season.

