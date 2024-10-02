No. 3 Ohio State faces toughest test yet against RB Kaleb Johnson and 3-1 Iowa

The No. 3 Buckeyes are blowing out everyone who gets in their way. Now they’ll have their toughest test yet, against Big Ten foe Iowa. Last week, Ohio State went to East Lansing and beat Michigan State 38-7 in its first Big Ten contest of the season. Iowa, except for a one-point loss to Iowa State Sept. 7, also have won by comfortable margins. On Sept. 21, before their bye week, the Hawkeyes downed Minnesota 31-14 behind the running of Kaleb Johnson, who is second in the nation in rushing yards.

