No. 3 Ohio St beats No. 6 UNC 71-69, advances to Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon made a tiebreaking jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 3 Ohio State to a 71-69 win over No. 6 seed North Carolina and help the Buckeyes advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. With the game tied, Sheldon took the pass from Eboni Walker and floated in the game-winning score. North Carolina had one final chance, but turned it over with a second remaining. North Carolina rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a brief lead _ its first of the game. Deja Kelly, who left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a leg injury, tied the game at 69 with 9 seconds left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.