No. 3 Notre Dame expects preseason All-American Howard Cross III to return against No. 9 Indiana

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman says he expects preseason All-American defensive tackle Howard Cross III to return for Friday night’s CFP first-round game against No. 9 Indiana. Cross missed the final three regular-season games for the third-ranked Fighting Irish because of a sprained ankle. Freeman says he also anticipates having leading rusher Jeremiyah Love back. Love hurt his right knee in the regular-season finale against Southern California. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to face No. 2 Georgia in the quarterfinal round.

