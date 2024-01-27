No. 3 North Carolina holds off Florida State 75-68 to extend win streak to 10 games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 24 points and freshman Elliot Cadeau scored a season-high 16 points to help No. 3 North Carolina rally from an eight-point deficit early in the second half and beat Florida State 75-68. The victory on Saturday extended North Carolina’s win streak to 10 games. Primo Spears had 15 points for Florida State. The Tar Heels won their 750th regular-season ACC game. This is also the first time UNC has opened 9-0 in ACC play since 2001.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.