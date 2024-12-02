No. 3 Nittany Lions relying on defensive depth in Big Ten title game and postseason run

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — As one of Penn State’s captains, Jaylen Reed loves when underclassmen earn playing time. He knows, especially on defense, the No. 3 Nittany Lions will likely rely on them to make a run at their first national championship since 1986. Heading into Saturday’s Big Ten championship game against No. 1 Oregon at Indianapolis, Penn State has used 39 players to field a defense that ranks seventh nationally against the run and pass. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions are fourth overall in total defense and sixth in scoring defense entering the showdown with the Ducks’ 15th-ranked offense with a College Football Playoff first-round bye at stake.

