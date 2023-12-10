No. 3 NC State vs. Liberty women’s game interrupted by leaky roof from heavy rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A wet court caused by a leaky roof resulted in an interruption of No. 3 North Carolina State’s women’s basketball game with Liberty on Sunday.

The game was stopped prior to the start of the fourth quarter with unbeaten N.C. State holding a 60-47 lead at Reynolds Coliseum, its on-campus venue.

Heavy rains fell prior to and during the game.

The wet floor was near midcourt in front of the scorer’s table. A large trash container was collecting some water, while towels were placed on the floor.

Both teams were allowed to warm-up at the respective baskets during the break.

The game resumed after about a 20-minute pause.

This is N.C. State’s final home game until Jan. 4 vs. Florida State.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.