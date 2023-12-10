No. 3 NC State vs. Liberty women’s game interrupted by leaky roof from heavy rain

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
NC State head coach Wes Moore instructs his team from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Liberty, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A wet court caused by a leaky roof resulted in an interruption of No. 3 North Carolina State’s women’s basketball game with Liberty on Sunday.

The game was stopped prior to the start of the fourth quarter with unbeaten N.C. State holding a 60-47 lead at Reynolds Coliseum, its on-campus venue.

Heavy rains fell prior to and during the game.

The wet floor was near midcourt in front of the scorer’s table. A large trash container was collecting some water, while towels were placed on the floor.

Both teams were allowed to warm-up at the respective baskets during the break.

The game resumed after about a 20-minute pause.

This is N.C. State’s final home game until Jan. 4 vs. Florida State.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.