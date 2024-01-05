No. 3 NC State stays undefeated, beats No. 22 Florida State in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s River Baldwin scored 21 points against her former team before leaving with an injury and the third-ranked Wolfpack pulled out an 88-80 overtime win over No. 22 Florida State. Aziaha James had 18 points, Zoe Brooks scored 15 and Saniya Rivers posted 12 points for the Wolfpack, who defeated a Top 25 team for the third time this season. N.C. State made only three 3-point baskets, but two came in overtime. Ta’Niya Latson poured in 30 points for the third game in a row for Florida State, which overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit. O’Mariah Gordon had 15 points and Makayla Timpson added 13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.