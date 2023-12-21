No. 3 NC State recovers from slow start and blows out Old Dominion 87-50 for another 12-0 start

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures and No. 3 NC State ran away from Old Dominion 87-50, spoiling the Lady Monarchs’ tribute to the late Anne Donovan. Aziaha James, from nearby Virginia Beach, added 16 points and Zoe Brooks had 11 assists as the Wolfpack capped the fifth unbeaten nonconference schedule in its history and its third 12-0 start in the past 11 seasons under coach Wes Moore. Brenda Fontana led Old Dominion with 12 points and Nnenna Orji had 10, but the Lady Monarchs lost their second straight.

