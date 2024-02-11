No. 3 NC State bounces back from loss to No. 16 Virginia Tech with 83-47 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 16 points, River Baldwin had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and No. 3 North Carolina State used a dominant second quarter to pull away from Pitt 83-47. The Wolfpack buried the Panthers during a 35-6 burst over the final 11 minutes of the opening half to send Pitt to its fifth straight loss. Mimi Collins added 13 points for N.C. State before leaving early in the third quarter with a left leg injury. The Wolfpack were coming off an upset loss to No. 16 Virginia Tech. They improved to 21-3. Pitt fell to 7-18.

