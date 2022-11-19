No. 3 Michigan’s RB Corum hurts knee, limited vs. Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Blake Corum hurt his left knee on a low tackle late in the first half against Illinois before returning in the third quarter for just one drive. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Corum had X-rays that showed no structural damage. The Heisman Trophy hopeful fumbled the ball on the hit that made him miss the rest of the first half. He grabbed his knee and was evaluated on the turf by the team’s medical staff before walking off the field and up the tunnel toward the locker room. Corum played during Michigan’s first second-half possession, but missed the rest of the game.

